Dr. Kurtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kurtz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kurtz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Kurtz works at
Locations
David Kurtz MD PA1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9400, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-4105
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR.. David KURTZ does not practice any more / he is in the Vets Hospital Palm Beach gardens His phone number is disconnected. I wish i could find a Md as wonderful as he is.
About Dr. David Kurtz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306956438
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtz.
