Dr. David Kurss, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (105)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Kurss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Kurss works at SUBURBAN OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban OB-GYN-Invision Health - Women's Wellness Center of WNY
    400 International Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 688-0500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I was a student of Dr Kurss and had such a great experience I had to share. He is an incredibly knowledgeable doctor and communicates this knowledge in such a way that no patient feels in the dark when it comes to their health. He cares so deeply about his students and patients alike, and even offered to work with me during his time off so that I could get the hours I needed for school. He is incredibly thorough with his patients, and urges us as as future providers to never blindly reassure patients that everything is ok, but to instead take all possible precautions so that we can be confident when saying this. Perhaps most importantly, he has such a kind heart and joyful spirit that even the most apprehensive patient feels at peace. He is a doctor that I would not only entrust with my own medical care, but also that of any of the important women in my life.
    J.D. — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. David Kurss, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720029002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Affil Prog
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
