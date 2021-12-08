Dr. David Kupfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kupfer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kupfer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital
Dr. Kupfer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jean-jacques Abitbol MD5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 560-0242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kupfer?
I love Dr. Kupfer! He's an amazing surgeon. I've seen him since 2013 with hand issues (carpel tunnel and tendonitis). Even all the PTs compliment his scars, they are totally invisible. John is amazing as well! I can't say enough good things about Dr. Kupfer and John...I was initially told I would have zero use of my hands by another Dr after 1.5 years of treatment, I was referred to Dr. Kupfer and he has completely healed them. Was back working within 60 days.
About Dr. David Kupfer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073533899
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupfer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupfer works at
Dr. Kupfer speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.