Dr. David Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kuo works at Internal Medicine Faculty Associates in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.