Overview

Dr. David Kunz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Kunz works at Perisseia Physicians in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.