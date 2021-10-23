See All Neurosurgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. David Kung, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Kung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Kung works at Practice in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Hydrocephalus
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Fusion
Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Fistula
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Neck Pain
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stereotaxis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 23, 2021
Dr. Kung is very professional, he is compassionate, caring, takes time to review my condition and explain it carefully, I feel very confident with his decisions, I would highly recommend him, Dr. Kung and his team are the best.
Vera Borgwardt — Oct 23, 2021
About Dr. David Kung, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1114134921
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics
Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kung has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

