Dr. David Kuchenbecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchenbecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kuchenbecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kuchenbecker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Kuchenbecker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David A Kuchenbecker MD Inc.30 Aulike St Ste 602, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4884
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuchenbecker?
Great doctor. Very smart and focused on my care. However, his office manager did not match Dr K's level of professionalism and care. She made it VERY clear it was getting close to the end of the day and that "we are out of here at 4:30!". Certainly did not feel she cared about anything except getting out of the office by 4:30. Won't go back to Dr K. I'm certain there are other Urologists as good as Dr. K is but with a professional and caring office staff.
About Dr. David Kuchenbecker, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245210533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchenbecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchenbecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchenbecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuchenbecker works at
Dr. Kuchenbecker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuchenbecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchenbecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchenbecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchenbecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchenbecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.