Dr. David Krieger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Krieger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Perleman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Krieger works at
Locations
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 540, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 414-2716
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krieger is a gifted surgeon. He spent adequate time presenting the problem with my spine and outlining a stellar solution. The elegant answer has helped to change my life: 100 percent more active with 90 percent less pain. Thank you Dr. Krieger for answering the call to become a surgeon.
About Dr. David Krieger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1508033101
Education & Certifications
- Wharton Sch-U Penn|Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Perleman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
