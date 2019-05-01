Dr. David Kreuze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreuze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kreuze, MD
Dr. David Kreuze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Krueze has been my doctor for a little over 38 years. He delivered both of my babies and remains my doctor today I love his patience, his smile, His attention to detail and his practicality. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184614836
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Butterworth Hospital
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Dr. Kreuze has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreuze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreuze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreuze.
