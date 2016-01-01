Overview

Dr. David Krendel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Krendel works at North Georgia Neurological Clin in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.