Dr. David Krendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Krendel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Krendel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Krendel works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Rheumatology Group PC600 Professional Dr Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krendel?
About Dr. David Krendel, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1568463370
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krendel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krendel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krendel works at
Dr. Krendel has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Krendel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.