Dr. David Kreitzman, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. David Kreitzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Kreitzman works at Parkinson Disease/Mvmnt Dsordrs in Commack, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    David L. Kreitzman M.d. PC
    283 Commack Rd Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-7774
    St. Charles Hospital
    200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2016
    Very knowledgeable in the diagnosis. And treatment of movement disorders .specializing in Parkinson's Disease .
    John S in Bellmore ny — Jul 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kreitzman, MD
    About Dr. David Kreitzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427056605
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kreitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreitzman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreitzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

