Dr. David Kreitzman, MD
Dr. David Kreitzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
David L. Kreitzman M.d. PC283 Commack Rd Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-7774
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable in the diagnosis. And treatment of movement disorders .specializing in Parkinson's Disease .
About Dr. David Kreitzman, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427056605
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreitzman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreitzman works at
Dr. Kreitzman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreitzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.