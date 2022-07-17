Dr. David Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kraus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kraus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with U Tenn/City Memphis Hosps
Dr. Kraus works at
Locations
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kraus is awesome! He is extremely knowledgeable about the heart, and only wants to help his patients. Other heart Dr’s had given up on my husband, but Dr Kraus not only helped him. Over three years have passed without any problems. We are so very grateful for his care.
About Dr. David Kraus, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225015712
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn/City Memphis Hosps
- Meml Hosp
- City Of Memphis Hospita & Va Hospital
- University of Memphis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.