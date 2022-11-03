Dr. David Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kramer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Recovery Unplugged915 Middle River Dr Ste 114, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 368-0888
O Yes Medical Services Inc.12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 306, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 895-0504
You Choose Home Health LLC5401 S Kirkman Rd Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (877) 897-6987Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00pmSunday8:00am - 10:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer is an extremely knowledgeable and compassionate psychiatrist. He takes the time to understand your issues, is patient, and does not simply jump to prescribing medications unless necessary. He ensures that the medications are appropriate for your diagnosis and symptoms. He is truly the best psychiatrist I have seen and I recommend him to anyone experiencing mental health concerns. His staff is very accommodating and responsive which is a breath of fresh air when dealing with doctor's offices in general. I highly recommend Dr. Kramer to anyone looking for an amazing psychiatrist!
About Dr. David Kramer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376685354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
