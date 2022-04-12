See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Kraman, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.8 (472)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Kraman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Kraman works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Associates PC
    2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Atony
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Prostate Cyst
Urinary Hesitancy
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Priapism
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sperm Abnormalities
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Apr 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Kraman, MD
About Dr. David Kraman, MD

  Urologic Oncology
  36 years of experience
  English
  1386649895
Education & Certifications

  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kraman works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kraman’s profile.

Dr. Kraman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

472 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

