Dr. David Kraman, MD
Dr. David Kraman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Urological Associates PC2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
I am a 59 year old male whom, at this stage in my life, finally required a referral to a Urologist. OMG... Fortunately, I was referred to Dr. David J. Kraman. Wow, the visit went so well....I had wasted a lot of time and unnecessary anxiety before seeing him today. Dr. Kraman was very easy to talk to, he listens very well, and he is obviously very experienced and connected amongst his peers. It's clear to me why Dr. Kraman would be a top doc in his field and he receives so many good reviews. Yes, while the length of time I had to wait to see him seemed crazy, i still believe it was well worth it at the end if the day. I feel lucky to be a new patient in Dr. Kraman's practice! Thank you for what you do Dr. Kraman!!
About Dr. David Kraman, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386649895
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kraman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.