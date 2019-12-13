Dr. David Kraker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kraker, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kraker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
Dr. Kraker works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Spine Associates PA8232 HIGHWAY 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 577-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraker?
Dr Kramer did my back surgery in 1997 and I was able to walk again without extreme pain. He was excellent with both the pre op and post op care and explained everything he was going to do before the surgery.
About Dr. David Kraker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972554384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraker works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.