Overview

Dr. David Kraebber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Kraebber works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.