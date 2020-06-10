Dr. David Kraebber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraebber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kraebber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kraebber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Kraebber works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraebber?
Maybe somewhat gruff but felt like he was an old friend after a few moments. I believe he is an excellent physician bur I doubr he will ever be real chatty.
About Dr. David Kraebber, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659372639
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center
- Spartanburg Regional Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraebber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraebber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraebber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraebber works at
Dr. Kraebber has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraebber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraebber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraebber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraebber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraebber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.