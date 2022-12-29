Dr. David Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kovacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kovacs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Locations
Mission Internal Medical Group26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 151, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-6044
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovacs?
Excellent! This was my first visit to a Rheumatologist and I felt Dr Kovacs was excellent. He was professional, personable, patient, very thorough and nice! He took his time and made me feel he really was listening/cared. I felt like I am in good hands and for my first impression , would definitely recommend. His assistant Ella was also very nice.
About Dr. David Kovacs, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861633083
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.