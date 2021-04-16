Dr. David Kovacich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kovacich, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kovacich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kovacich works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Mooresville1201 Hadley Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Columbus4035 Mimosa Dr, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovacich?
Dr K did my TEE and recommended repair immediately. This was my first experience in a hospital with tests involving some anesthesia. He put me at ease and explained in detail what he would be doing. Extremely good experience.
About Dr. David Kovacich, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447221981
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University-Krannert Institute Of Cardiology
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacich works at
Dr. Kovacich has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.