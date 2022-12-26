Overview

Dr. David Kovacevic, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Kovacevic works at Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY, North Bergen, NJ, Hoboken, NJ and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.