Overview

Dr. David Kouri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Kouri works at Whittington Kouri & Gentry PC in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.