Dr. David Kouri, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kouri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Whittington Kouri & Gentry PC1758 Park Pl Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 263-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was exceptional. Even during COVID, everyone was very friendly and kind and I love Dr. Kouri. He personally welcomed me to the practice and made me feel like I was the only one that mattered in that moment. I am glad I made the decision to chose them as my new female physician.
About Dr. David Kouri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kouri has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.