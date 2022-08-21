Overview

Dr. David Kossoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci



Dr. Kossoff works at Gastro Health in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.