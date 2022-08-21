Dr. David Kossoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kossoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kossoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kossoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci
Dr. Kossoff works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Frederick70 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 624-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have seen Dr Kossoff for many years. He is top notch. He is polite and funny. He takes the time at each visit to listen and answer all of my questions thoroughly. He has his office structured so that he gathers your information ahead of seeing you so that he can be personable and not be glued to the computer screen. At my last visit I met Brandon who is an excellent addition to the office team.
About Dr. David Kossoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci
- Med Coll Penn-Hahnemann U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kossoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kossoff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kossoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kossoff works at
Dr. Kossoff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kossoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Kossoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kossoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kossoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kossoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.