Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Nashua Podiatry Associates Pllc166 Kinsley St Ste 201, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 880-9177
St Joseph Hospital of Nashua Nh172 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I never do this, but after my appointment today with Dr. Kosofsky, I wanted to give my absolute highest recommendation. After many disappointing appointments with NH Orthopedics for my Morton’s neuroma, I decided to try elsewhere. I am so happy I did! Dr. Kosofsky was extremely informative, helpful, and described my condition in great detail as well as what can be done for it. It didn’t feel rushed, and he didn’t pressure me into any treatments. Highly recommended.
- 41 years of experience
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Kosofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosofsky speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.