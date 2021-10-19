Dr. David Kosmoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosmoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kosmoski, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kosmoski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. Kosmoski works at
Locations
-
1
Grapevine Neurosurgery421 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 310-9320
-
2
Heb Neurosurgery PA431 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 310-9320
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was 20 years ago this week that Dr. Kosmoski performed an emergency laminectomy on my spine at theT8/9 level. I highly recommend him and his team! He fixed my problem thus enabling me to walk and function normally. In addition to being a highly skilled surgeon he is also a kind and compassionate man.
About Dr. David Kosmoski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Hospital
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Neurosurgery
