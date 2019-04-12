Overview

Dr. David Koslov, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.



Dr. Koslov works at San Bernardino Urological Associates in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.