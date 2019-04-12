Dr. Koslov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Koslov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Koslov, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Dr. Koslov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Bernardino Urology Assoc489 E 21ST ST, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-2973
-
2
Denver Health and Hospital Authority777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 436-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 882-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountains Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koslov?
Dr Koslov discovered a tumor in my bladder during a cystoscopy and within 2 weeks performed surgery, removed the tumor, and 3 days later phoned me to discuss the biopsy results. He is very patient oriented, answered all my questions and eased my anxieties.
About Dr. David Koslov, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043655525
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koslov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koslov works at
Dr. Koslov has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koslov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koslov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koslov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koslov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koslov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.