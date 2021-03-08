Dr. David Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Korn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Korn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
South Florida Cardiology Associates1380 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 432-1511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elite Health Medical Group-Davie5480 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 210-9770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Florida Cardiology Associates PA1700 79th Street Cswy Ste 120, North Bay Village, FL 33141 Directions (855) 762-0175Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Good medical care, with experience and give a follow, for the patient treatment. At the same time has: Carlos, Medical Assistance, and Esperanza with a high quality of service. Tky so much!
About Dr. David Korn, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- City College of New York
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
