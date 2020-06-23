Overview

Dr. David Korfin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Korfin works at David Korfin DPM in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.