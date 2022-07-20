Dr. David Korber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Korber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Central Okla Ambulatory Surgical Center3301 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 947-3330
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Very friendly and efficient. I was nervous about getting this surgery because of an experience I had years ago on the other eye. This surgery went very smoothly and was a piece of cake this time. Thanks to the whole crew and especially Dr. Korber.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1720042088
- U Tex Southwestern
- U Kans Sch Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Korber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korber has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Korber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.