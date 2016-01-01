See All Cardiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. David Kopin, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Kopin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Kopin works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-2900
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    13575 Heathcote Blvd Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 468-2570
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-3401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. David Kopin, MD

    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    • English
    • 1477971109
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
