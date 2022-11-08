Dr. David Koon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Koon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Koon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Koon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Fl 2, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 434-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koon?
Hip and Knee replacement - Fantastic doctor, restored full use to joints with minimal recovery time
About Dr. David Koon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073577037
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koon works at
Dr. Koon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.