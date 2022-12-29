Dr. David Kolessar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolessar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kolessar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kolessar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kolessar works at
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (001) 662-475
Geisinger1175 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolessar did the replacement surgeries on my hip and knee. I trust him wholeheartedly. I appreciated the FORCE app both pre-op and post-op and the access to his team.
About Dr. David Kolessar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144280496
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolessar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolessar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolessar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolessar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolessar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolessar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolessar.
