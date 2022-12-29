See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Danville, PA
Dr. David Kolessar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Kolessar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (138)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Kolessar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kolessar works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
10 (167)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
10 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (001) 662-475
  2. 2
    Geisinger
    1175 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 808-1093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kolessar?

    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Kolessar did the replacement surgeries on my hip and knee. I trust him wholeheartedly. I appreciated the FORCE app both pre-op and post-op and the access to his team.
    — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kolessar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kolessar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kolessar to family and friends

    Dr. Kolessar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kolessar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kolessar, MD.

    About Dr. David Kolessar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144280496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kolessar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolessar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolessar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolessar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolessar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolessar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolessar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolessar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolessar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolessar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kolessar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.