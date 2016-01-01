Dr. David Koelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Koelle, MD
Dr. David Koelle, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine
