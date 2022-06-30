Overview

Dr. David Knoll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Knoll works at David A Knoll MD in Maryville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.