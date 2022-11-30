Dr. David Knesek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knesek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Knesek, DO
Overview
Dr. David Knesek, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Motor City Orthopedics26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5140Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative.
About Dr. David Knesek, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205094901
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Program/Weiss Memorial Hospital
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- St John
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
- Notre Dame
