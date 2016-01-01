Dr. David Klumpar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klumpar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klumpar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Klumpar, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Klumpar works at
Locations
Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology125 Fox Hollow Rd Ste 210, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-7546
Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology103a Mcalpine Ln, Laurinburg, NC 28352 Directions (910) 218-2939
Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology115 Medical Cir, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 205-7546
Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology7724 Raeford Rd Ste 300, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 423-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Klumpar, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Czech and French
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klumpar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klumpar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klumpar has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Acne and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klumpar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klumpar speaks Czech and French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klumpar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klumpar.
