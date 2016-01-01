Overview

Dr. David Klumpar, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center



Dr. Klumpar works at Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Laurinburg, NC, Rockingham, NC and Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Acne and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.