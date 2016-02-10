Dr. Kling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kling, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kling, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
South Texas Chiropractic540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-2844
David R. Kling Corp.225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 113, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 332-3730Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, patient, good bedside manner. He really listened & took my concerns seriously.
About Dr. David Kling, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1326471210
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kling.
