Dr. David Kleinerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kleinerman works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Grass Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

