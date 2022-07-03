Dr. David Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Klein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals5775 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste C200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 426-2930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Help me understand the diagnosis and things to look for and other methods in addition to meds
About Dr. David Klein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790962942
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.