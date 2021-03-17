Dr. David Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 555 Main St Ste 2A, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and Caring practice that listens well, all of the staff are attentive and take there time. Supportive in any decisions you have to make. Simply the best, you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. David Klein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
