Overview

Dr. David Klashman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Klashman works at Arthritis Treatment Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.