Dr. David Klashman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Klashman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Klashman works at
Locations
Arthritis Treatment Ceneter23441 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing dr. He listens , he cares , he never rushes you , he will stay until every last question u have is understood. He’s my absolute favorite dr. Very knowledgeable and great manners. Thank u
About Dr. David Klashman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UCLA-San Fernando Vly Prog
- Washington University
- MIT
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
