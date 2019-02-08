See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. David Kirn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kirn works at David S. Kirn, M.D. PLLC in Lexington, KY with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    David S. Kirn, M.D. PLLC
    2376 ALEXANDRIA DR, Lexington, KY 40504 (859) 296-3195
  2
    108 Trivette Dr, Pikeville, KY 41501 (859) 296-3195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Bluegrass Family Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr. Kirn is the consummate professional. He spent close to 2 hours with me at my initial consult and pre op visit to insure we both had the same expectations and could visualize the outcome. My surgery, a neck and lower face lift, as well as fat grafts, went exceptionally well and he even met me the next day (a Saturday) at his office. I am less than a week post op and am amazed at the transformation. My long time esthetician says she can already tell the results are going to be phenomenal.
    Amy B in Lexington, KY — Feb 08, 2019
    About Dr. David Kirn, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English
    1659484681
    Education & Certifications

    U Ky Mc
    University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    University Of Kentucky
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kirn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

