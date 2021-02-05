Dr. David Kira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kira, MD
Dr. David Kira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with University of California Davis Medical Center
1
Royo Eye & Laser Center5404 Laurel Hills Dr, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 967-4339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-2134
3
David Kira2510 Douglas Blvd Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (530) 743-1873
4
Royo Eye & Laser Center1524 Eureka Rd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
Trying to make an appointment was frustrating. The receptionist didn't seem to understand or answer my questions ( Where is your office located? Last time I went to Roseville for my appointment. Has Dr. Kira moved his office?) "No, I don't want a full appointment with eye drops. I want to talk with Dr. Kira about recent changes in my health issues and get a second copy of last year's prescription. " I had to repeat this 3xs.
- English, Romanian
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University Of California San Diego
Dr. Kira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kira has seen patients for Blepharitis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kira speaks Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kira.
