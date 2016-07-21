See All Pediatricians in Mesa, AZ
Dr. David Kipp Jr, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kipp Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL.

Dr. Kipp Jr works at Cigna Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Cigna Mesa Health Care Center Red Mountain Medical Office
    1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 464-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Throat Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Throat Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Folliculitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2016
    We love Dr. Kipp! He's very informative & caring. Glad I chose him as my child's pediatrician.
    Ciara in Gilbert, AZ — Jul 21, 2016
    About Dr. David Kipp Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528048287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kipp Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipp Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kipp Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kipp Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kipp Jr works at Cigna Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kipp Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipp Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipp Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipp Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipp Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

