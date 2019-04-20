Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinscherff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.
Locations
Foot Health Centers122 E Zupan St, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 344-4449
Jersey Community Hospital400 Maple Summit Rd, Jerseyville, IL 62052 Directions (618) 498-8367
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kinscherff is very knowledgeable and caring!
About Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942280789
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
