Dr. David Kingrey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. David Kingrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kingrey works at Vision Surgery Consultants in Wichita, KS with other offices in Newton, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Surgery Consultants PA
    1100 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-6273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vision Surgery Consultants
    218 S Kansas Ave, Newton, KS 67114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 283-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2021
    My vision was beyond correction before I visited Dr. Kingrey. After cataract surgery and PanOptic lens implants, it was better than I could have every imagined. I haven't seen this good since my 20's. Dr. Kingrey and his staff are remarkably efficient and very well organized. I'm very pleased with my experience.
    Val — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. David Kingrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093781593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kingrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kingrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kingrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kingrey has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

