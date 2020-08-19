Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Dr. David Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Reliant Medical Group Inc.5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Umass Memorial Mri & Imaging Center LLC28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 486-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There really isn't much I can say about Dr. Kim other than he is wonderful at what he does. Highly skilled, excellent bedside manner and cares for his patients. I have had surgery with him, have had cortisone injections and consults with him and each time I leave feeling as though (and knowing) that he truly cares about my well being. He is an excellent surgeon, doctor and person!
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992721724
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release.
