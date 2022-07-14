Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
NJ Retina200 S Broad St Ste B, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-6622
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim treats my mother for macular degeneration. He is an excellent professional who is able to interact well with all age groups and with patients with various disabilities. My mother has a significant hearing loss yet she always understands Dr. Kim when he gives directions or updates regarding her condition.
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1972763530
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Cornell Med Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Suny
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim works at
