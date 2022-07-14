Overview

Dr. David Kim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at NJ Retina in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.