Dr. David Kim, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, OD
Overview
Dr. David Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Acosta Ignacio MD Inc.1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 3, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 495-0518
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr.David Kim Retinal specialist in west hills and his entire staff they are very professional , friendly welcoming caring very respectful the office is very clean everything is very organise well prepare and they are there to do everything to help their patients . Dr.Kim is honest knowledgeable best in his specialty he is a true gentleman. I highly recommend him and his services my experience with him and his office was nothing but the best in everything and every way . God bless them ????
About Dr. David Kim, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1952320574
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Med Ctr
- Henry Ford Hosp
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.