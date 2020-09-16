Overview

Dr. David Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.