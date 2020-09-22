Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
David K. Kim MD Inc.55 Francisco St Ste 705, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 773-0800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My revision rhinoplasty/septoplasty experience with Dr Kim was fantastic. The results are 100% natural looking and are exactly what we talked about in my consultation. The surgery was not an easy one, but Dr Kim explained what he would do in easy to understand terms; his extensive knowledge of the nose and his extensive surgical experience were evident in how he described the process. It was clear he had dealt with probably every situation related to rhinoplasty countless times and that I was in the best hands you could ask for. You don't want someone practicing on your face. I did a ton of searching for my revision surgeon. Most surgeons have mixed on-line reviews; Dr Kim doesn't and it's clear to me now why that is. Dr Kim is a specialist and I'm so happy with the result. I traveled from out of state for his services and don't have one regret. His team in his office and at the surgery center are fantastic; the whole experience start to finish was exactly what you'd hope.
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922066075
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
