Dr. David Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Dr. Kim works at Dr. David W. Kim in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David K. Kim MD Inc.
    55 Francisco St Ste 705, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 773-0800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2020
    My revision rhinoplasty/septoplasty experience with Dr Kim was fantastic. The results are 100% natural looking and are exactly what we talked about in my consultation. The surgery was not an easy one, but Dr Kim explained what he would do in easy to understand terms; his extensive knowledge of the nose and his extensive surgical experience were evident in how he described the process. It was clear he had dealt with probably every situation related to rhinoplasty countless times and that I was in the best hands you could ask for. You don't want someone practicing on your face. I did a ton of searching for my revision surgeon. Most surgeons have mixed on-line reviews; Dr Kim doesn't and it's clear to me now why that is. Dr Kim is a specialist and I'm so happy with the result. I traveled from out of state for his services and don't have one regret. His team in his office and at the surgery center are fantastic; the whole experience start to finish was exactly what you'd hope.
    — Sep 22, 2020
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

    Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kim

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. David Kim, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922066075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UCSD
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

