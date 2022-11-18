Overview

Dr. David Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Northwest Gastroenterologists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Glendale Heights, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.