Overview

Dr. David Kim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.



Dr. Kim works at DFW Bariatric Institute in Frisco, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.